LouCity names John Hackworth as head coach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The defending United Soccer League champions have announced the appointment of a new head coach.

Louisville City FC named John Hackworth, 48, as the second head coach in the team's history.

Hackworth, who signed a contract through 2020, replaces James O'Connor who resigned in late June to become head coach of the Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer.

"I am honored and humbled but mostly just excited to join Louisville City FC," Hackworth said in a statement from the team announcing his hiring. "It is an opportunity to join one of the most prominent clubs in this country and work with a fantastic group of people who are like-minded in their approach to achieving success in every area we can."

>> GET THE LATEST SPORTS NEWS ON WAVE3.COM

Hackworth also has a background in the MLS. He served as head coach of the Philadelphia Union for three seasons (2012-2014) after being the team's Youth Development Coordinator for the three season prior.

The LouCity team and fans will have to wait a couple of weeks before Hackworth takes the helm. He is currently in charge of the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team playing in Costa Rica. He will join LouCity on August 13.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.