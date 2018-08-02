Hadley Pottery back under local ownership

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A long-time Louisville business has returned to one of the founding familys hands, quite literally, and the mayor got in on the action.

From the wheel to the kiln, Mayor Greg Fischer took a look at the process behind the nationally famous Hadley Pottery Company in Butchertown.

Started in the 1940's, Mary Alice Hadley's designs have lasted decades, even though the company has passed through different hands. As of June 1, 2018, the company was purchased back by the Day family, who's involvement spans four generations back to the company's inception.

Mayor Fischer calls this a "beautiful Louisville story.".

"To have it back in local ownership and see the growth they have going on with the product, of course its been successful for decades and decades, it makes me happy and it's good for the city," said Fischer. "Local businesses are so critical they give us the soul of our city, and you can certainly see that here at Hadley Pottery, but then the money circulates more locally as well. These guys also help the Kentucky Humane Society with the sales of their pet bowls, so they give back to the community."

Jerry and Josh Day say they intend to operate Hadley Pottery the same way it has been for decades, so the quality and colorful designs of Hadley ware will continue.

