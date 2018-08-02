Colts add rookie guard to take spot of retiring Mewhort

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Rookie guard Nick Callender has signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

The move Thursday comes one day after veteran guard Jack Mewhort abruptly announced his retirement.

Callender originally signed with Seattle after the 6-foot-6, 321-pound offensive lineman was not drafted. He was waived by the Seahawks on June 12.

At Colorado State, he started 21 games and played in 37.

