Angels' Mike Trout misses loss due to bruised right wrist
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) gets tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Matt Duffy while trying to steal third base during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout missed Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays because of a bruised right wrist.
Trout got hurt while sliding during a stolen base attempt of third in the first inning of Wednesday night's 7-2 defeat to the Rays.
"When I slid into third base, I caught my hand," Trout said Thursday. "Kind of weird. Felt like I just jammed it pretty bad. We taped it and tried to do as much as we could during the game yesterday. But when I woke up it was pretty sore."
Trout had X-rays on Wednesday and an MRI was planned for Thursday.
"I didn't really feel it at the plate, but on deck warming up I could feel it with the weight of the bat," he said.
A two-time AL MVP who turns 27 next week, Trout is hitting .309 with 30 homers, 60 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 109 games.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:51 GMT
Thursday, August 2 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:14:40 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...
CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...More >>
CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:47 GMT
Thursday, August 2 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:14:36 GMT
Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-08-02 07:14:07 GMT
Thursday, August 2 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:14:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...
Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.
Thursday, August 2 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-08-02 16:12:49 GMT
Thursday, August 2 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:15:45 GMT
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) gets tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Matt Duffy while trying to steal third base during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout out of the lineup against Tampa Bay Rays because of sore right wrist.More >>
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout out of the lineup against Tampa Bay Rays because of sore right wrist.More >>
Tuesday, July 31 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-08-01 00:23:37 GMT
Wednesday, August 1 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-08-01 20:04:00 GMT
(AP Photo/Steve Nesius). Tampa Bay Rays' Chris Archer, right talks with Mallex Smith, left, and Blake Snell, center, in the bullpen after he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Pirates bolstered the ...
Brian Dozier, Chris Archer and Jonathan Schoop were among the many players traded before the deadline for making deals without waivers.More >>
Brian Dozier, Chris Archer and Jonathan Schoop were among the many players traded before the deadline for making deals without waivers.More >>
Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:45:20 GMT
Wednesday, August 1 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-08-01 20:03:56 GMT
(AP Photo/Gail Burton). Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Baltimore.
The Pittsburgh Pirates bolstered the front end of their rotation at the deadline, adding Tampa Bay's Chris Archer while sending the Rays a couple of coveted prospects in outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler...More >>
The Pittsburgh Pirates bolstered the front end of their rotation at the deadline, adding Tampa Bay's Chris Archer while sending the Rays a couple of coveted prospects in outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler Glasnow and a player to be named later.More >>
Tuesday, July 31 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-08-01 03:59:20 GMT
Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:49:11 GMT
(AP Photo/Gail Burton). Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop, left, tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle on a steal-attempt in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Baltimore.
LEADING OFF: Dozier, Hamels, Kintzler settle into new spots, Springer ailing; Happ diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease, Syndergaard returns from that same illness.More >>
LEADING OFF: Dozier, Hamels, Kintzler settle into new spots, Springer ailing; Happ diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease, Syndergaard returns from that same illness.More >>
Tuesday, July 31 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-08-01 02:54:17 GMT
Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:49:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hits an RBI single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Washington. It was Zimmerman's 1,695th hit, a n...
In the highest-scoring game in franchise history, Daniel Murphy hit two home runs and the Washington Nationals kept pouring it on against emergency reliever Jose Reyes and the New York Mets in a 25-4 rout.More >>
In the highest-scoring game in franchise history, Daniel Murphy hit two home runs and the Washington Nationals kept pouring it on against emergency reliever Jose Reyes and the New York Mets in a 25-4 rout.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-08-01 11:11:30 GMT
Wednesday, August 1 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-08-01 15:10:36 GMT
A 76-year-old man from New Jersey recently went through his old sports cards and discovered five Mickey Mantle Topps cards from 1952, all similar to one sold earlier this year for $2.88 million.More >>
A 76-year-old man from New Jersey recently went through his old sports cards and discovered five Mickey Mantle Topps cards from 1952, all similar to one sold earlier this year for $2.88 million.More >>