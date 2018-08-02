Active shooter reported in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hospital

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

An active shooter has been reported at a medical center in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Thursday, sources said.

FOX19 NOW was told an alert was sent to all base personnel.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. today, base emergency responders, including security forces and fire department, responded to a reported incident in building 830, the Wright-Patt Hospital. There are no additional details at this time. Information will be released as it is available — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

The base is on lockdown.

HAPPENING NOW: Law enforcement from multiple agencies rushing to WPAFB @WrightPattAFB in Fairborn. Sources are calling me from Dayton telling me a shooting took place at the medical center there @FOX19 — Maytal Levi (@MaytalLeviWXIX) August 2, 2018

No other details were immediately available.

