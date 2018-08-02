Active shooter reported in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hospital

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The two sets of identical twins had their first date together, got engaged at the same time and are getting married on the same weekend - but in different ceremonies.More >>
Toxins from the microscopic organisms cause fish to die, and wave action can release toxins into the air, causing respiratory irritation and, for those with health conditions such as asthma and emphysema, serious illness, the state experts said. It also makes local shellfish unsafe to eat.More >>
An active shooter has been reported at a medical center in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Thursday, sources said.More >>
According to federal court documents filed on July 31, 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company is suing Reagor-Dykes dealerships, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes. Ford says the dealerships have an outstanding balance of more than $116 million, and currently more than $41 million is due now.More >>
Urban Meyer said he was not aware of a domestic violence incident involving an ex-assistant coach in 2015. A report released Wednesday says differently.More >>
