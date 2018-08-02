Billy Reed: Petrino 2.0 good, but could be better at UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Any way you want to measure it, Bobby Petrino 2.0 has been a success for University of Louisville football. The records since 2014 are 9-4, 8-5, 9-4 and 8-5. That’s a pretty good run for any Atlantic Coast Conference team not named Clemson or Florida State.

The last two seasons, the Cards have been quarterbacked by Lamar Jackson, the most exciting player in college football. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 and was a finalist last season. He put Cardinal football on the cover of Sports Illustrated for the first time ever, and made them a regular on national TV.

But now Jackson is gone and UofL heads into the fifth season of Petrino’s second era ranked in the lower echelon of the ACC. Most prognosticators see the Cards winning five, six, or seven at the outside. In other words, expectations are the lowest they’ve been since former athletics director Tom Jurich gave Petrino a controversial second chance in 2014.

He had been fired at Arkansas for having an affair with an athletics department employee and then lying about it. But Western Kentucky gave him a chance at redemption, and, after two exciting seasons in Bowling Green, Petrino convinced Jurich to bring him back to replace Charlie Strong.

And that has turned out to be another success for Petrino 2.0. By all accounts, he has changed, put his family back together, and become pretty much a model citizen, just as he promised Jurich and wife Becky that he would be. The Petrino Family Foundation has done much good within the community.

And yet, with some UofL fans, there’s still this feeling running beneath the surface that Petrino 2.0 hasn’t been as good as it should be. Maybe that’s because it doesn’t measure up to Petrino 1.0, where the records were 9-4, 11-1, 9-3, and 12-1. In the final season of Petrino’s first run, the Cards won the Orange Bowl and were ranked as high as fifth in the nation.

But the main problem is the mystery, still unsolved, about what happened to the Cards in 2016.

After a 44-12 victory over Wake Forest at home, the Cards were a gaudy 9-1 and in serious contention for a berth in the Bowl Championship Series. But then Wake accused UofL of stealing its game plan. And then some Cardinal players made intemperate remarks about beating Houston on the road in the next game.

But the Cards were shocked by Houston, 36-10. And then shocked again by Kentucky at home in the regular-season final game, 41-38. And then LSU crushed them in their bowl game, 29-9.

It was a collapse of epic proportions, and the team failed to bounce back last season, losing its bowl game to Mississippi State for an 8-5 final record.

This means that in its last 16 games with Jackson at quarterback, the Cards were 8-8 overall and 0-2 in bowls. In that context, it’s easy to see why Petrino thinks there won’t be much, if any, offensive drop-off with former star recruit Jawon Pass stepping in to replace Jackson.

If the offensive line is decent, Pass will have a tantalizing array of receivers at his disposal. Two tight ends, Micky Crum and Kemari Averitt, made the watch list for the John Mackey Award. Wideouts Dez Fitzpatrick and Jaylen Smith made the watch list for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, and Smith was named to the preseason all-ACC team.

So after two seasons of Action Jackson Ball, the offense will return to Bobby Ball, a more balanced attack that has a way of always leaving at least one receiver open. For reference, check out the 12-1 Orange Bowl team quarterbacked by Brian Brohm.

So, as always, that leaves the defense. Will it be one that misses tackles and assignments? Or will it be one fast and sure enough to make enough stops to give the offense ample scoring opportunities? In Charlie Strong’s era, defense was the rock upon which success was built (along with Teddy Bridgewater, of course). In Petrino 2.0, the defense has been more Papier mache than rock.

But Petrino has told friends that he has more speed on this team than he’s had since his return to Louisville, and that should receive serious consideration, especially if he’s talking about both sides of the ball.

The Cards may be the only team in the nation to play both Alabama and Clemson, the virtual co-favorites for the national title. They’ll take on the Crimson Tide in the season opener on Sept. 1, and most fans would be deliriously happy if they can come within, oh, three touchdowns of Nick Saban’s defending national champs.

Then they get three consecutive games they should win – Western Kentucky and Indiana State at home, Virginia on the road – before playing host to Florida State and new coach Willie Taggert, who preceded Petrino at Western Kentucky, on Sept. 29 in The Stadium To Be Named Later, or, as it is now known, Cardinal Stadium.

Make no mistake: This is THE pivotal game of the season. A victory would put the Cards on track to win eight or even nine games. A loss, especially a one-sided one, would lead the fickle among UofL’s fan base to turn to chatter about basketball, both Chris Mack’s first men’s team and Jeff Walz’s perennial nationally prominent women's team.

Call me a homer if you will, but I think the 2018-2019 academic year will be the Year of The Reset in UofL athletics, and it will begin with football. So I’m picking the Cards to beat Florida State and use that as the launchpad to an 8-4 season.

And, yes, they’ll close the regular season with a win over Kentucky at home. Mark Stoops has yet to prove he can move the Wildcats up a level, even if it's only for one season every now and then. The bar has been set just about right for him – seven wins and he gets a raise and contract extension – but that's accepting mediocrity, something UofL and Petrino just won't do.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.