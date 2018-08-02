Counselor uses bike ride to encourage back-to-school excitement

The ride was meant to get Bullitt County students excited about going back to school. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) To get students excited about the new school year, a Bullitt County counselor took a bike ride in the rain.

Every year, Maryville Elementary counselor Kaet Barron does something spectacular for the kids before school is back in session. This year, she chose to deliver goodies to students by bike. Barron enlisted the help of parents to gather a list of streets she could visit, and did her best to make it to every one – despite stopping early as she got soaked in the rain.

Through her efforts in and out of the classroom, Barron was named Kentucky Elementary School Counselor of the year last year. She hopes her perseverance and excitement about the task, and learning, can inspire students to get excited about going back to school.

“I think a lot of times we sort of treat school as a punishment - you know like ‘aw, man, school is starting back up,’ or ‘we have a snow day, I can't go to school today,’” Barron said. “I think school should be fun. And it is fun. And learning should be fun, and you should be pumped to be coming back to school.”

Barron shouted out a third grader named Aiden, who gave her his helmet because hers – borrowed from her daughter and decked out in a Frozen design – didn’t quite fit.

Bullitt County students go back to school on Tuesday.

