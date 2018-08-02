Kentucky school children have new immunization requirements

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As a new school year approaches you'll need more than just school supplies for your student. The 2018-19 school year means there are new immunization requirements for all Kentucky children.

New this year are vaccinations for Hepatitis A and Meningococcal.

From Kindergarten through 12th grade, all students must now have proof of receiving two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine. Students 16 and older must also show proof of having received two doses of the Meningococcal ACWY vaccine.

Kentucky's vaccine requirements for school entry is modeled after the Centers for Disease Control.

