Step-parent of accused Marshall County school shooter may face charges

BENTON, KY (WAVE) - More charges could be in the works following the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.

Marshall County Commonwealth Attorney Mark Blankenship says the teenage suspect may not be the only one to blame.

Blankenship is still considering charges against the 15-year-old's stepfather.

Court documents show the suspect used his stepfather's 9mm pistol in the January 23 shooting that left two people dead and a dozen more injured.

