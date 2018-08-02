Indiana father didn't call 911 after child's meth overdose, police say

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) – A father accused and jailed in the death of his young son could have his bond reduced.

Curtis Gilbert Collman II, 41, has been charged with neglect that led to the death of a dependent and possession of meth. Detectives said his son, Curtis Collman III, 8, accidentally ingested meth while in his father’s custody. The amount of meth he consumed is enough to kill a grown man, according to officials.

Around 10 a.m. on June 21, Collman II noticed his son was falling ill. He reached out to a friend who advised the child might need medical care, according to police documents. Collman II then took his friend’s cell phone to prevent her from calling 911. He also pointed a gun at her and threatened her life, according to police. Collman II and his son then drove to his mother’s house, police said.

Police said during questioning Collman II admitted that his son was “stiff” when they were driving to his mother’s house – so stiff he could not be moved. Soon after, while at his mother’s house, the child began to turn blue and Collman II performed CPR, according to Collman II. He never asked anyone to call 911. Eventually, Donnie, Collman II’s father, called 911 to get the child help, police said.

The child later died.

Reports said the boy ate several grams of meth thinking it was cereal. The drugs were on a plate at Collman II's house, which police said had no electricity when a warrant was executed.

Collman II is also facing charges for pointing a firearm, theft and failure to register as a sex offender. He requested a bond reduction so he could spend time at home with his parents while awaiting trial. The judge will decide by close of business Friday if the bond will be lowered.

