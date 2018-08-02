Police: IN father didn't call 911 after child's meth overdose

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - A father accused and jailed in the death of his young son could have his bond reduced.

Curtis Gilbert Collman, 41, has been charged with neglect that led to the death of a dependent and possession of meth.

Detectives said his eight-year-old son, Curtis Collman III, accidentally ingested meth while in his father's custody. The amount of meth he consumed was enough to kill a grown man, according to officials.

"Anyone that is a parent, you know, would be emotionally upset," Jackson County Sheriff's Department Detective Tom Barker told WAVE 3 News. "It kind of hits home if you have kids."

"Your worst nightmare as a parent," Jackson County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jeffrey Chalfant said.

But, that parent did just the opposite Chalfant believes.

Around 10 a.m. on June 21, Collman noticed his son was falling ill. He reached out to a friend who came over and advised the child might need medical care, according to police documents.

The father then took his friend's cell phone to prevent her from calling 911. He also pointed a gun at her and threatened her life, according to police. Collman and his son then drove to his mother's house, police said.

Police said during questioning Collman admitted that his son was "stiff" when they were driving to his mother's house -- so stiff he could not be moved.

Soon after, while at his mother's house, the child began to turn blue and his father performed CPR, according to him. He never asked anyone to call 911. Eventually, Donnie, Collman's father, called 911 to get the child help, police said.

The child later died.

Reports said the boy ate several grams of meth thinking it was cereal. The drugs were on a plate at his father's house, which police said had no electricity when a warrant was executed.

"You have an eight year old child that most likely suffered for many hours," Barker said. "It upsets you."

Collman also faces charges for pointing a firearm, theft and failure to register as a sex offender. He requested a bond reduction so he could spend time at home with his parents while awaiting trial. The judge will decide by close of business Friday if the bond will be lowered.

Both Barker and Chalfant said they'll fight to keep Collman behind bars.

Collman's previous criminal record includes trafficking and sexual misconduct with a minor.

