Police: IN father didn't call 911 after child's meth overdose

Curtis Gilbert Collman II, 41, has been charged with neglect that led to the death of a dependent and possession of meth.More >>
Curtis Gilbert Collman II, 41, has been charged with neglect that led to the death of a dependent and possession of meth.More >>
Grannies Respond is a grassroots, nationwide protest which stopped at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville on Thursday night.More >>
Grannies Respond is a grassroots, nationwide protest which stopped at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville on Thursday night.More >>
While dockless, rentable scooters were scattered all over the city -- and pulled the next day, a different bike share program made its process work in Louisville.More >>
While dockless, rentable scooters were scattered all over the city -- and pulled the next day, a different bike share program made its process work in Louisville.More >>
A Louisville labor shortage continues to leave jobs unfilled, putting a drag on economic growth.More >>
A Louisville labor shortage continues to leave jobs unfilled, putting a drag on economic growth.More >>
A new report concluded the two largest cities in Kentucky are also among the safest in America.More >>
A new report concluded the two largest cities in Kentucky are also among the safest in America.More >>