Beeks gets 1st win, Rays sweep Angels with 4-2 win

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Tampa Bay Rays' Daniel Robertson, right, shakes hands with on-deck batter Jake Bauers after Robertson and Matt Duffy scored on a two-run single by C.J. Cron off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Andrew Heaney during the four...

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Wood pitches to the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Andrew Heaney delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks on from the bench during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Trout is out of the lineup because of a sore right wr...

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Tampa Bay Rays' Carlos Gomez gets hit by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels' Andrew Heaney during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Jalen Beeks got his first major league win, C.J. Cron had a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays completed a three-game sweep by beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Thursday.

Beeks (1-1), the second pitcher in a bullpen day, allowed two runs and two hits in five innings. The rookie left-hander, acquired from Boston for right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on July 25, gave up eight runs and 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings against Baltimore in his Tampa Bay debut Saturday.

Tampa Bay's Hunter Wood struck out five and allowed one hit over the first two innings. Diego Castillo and Sergio Romo, who worked the ninth for his 13th save, completed a three-hitter.

Angels star Mike Trout didn't play due to a sore right wrist and is listed as day to day. The center fielder was hurt sliding during a stolen base attempt of third base on Wednesday night.

"I caught my hand," Trout said. "Kind of weird. Felt like I just jammed it pretty bad. We taped it and tried to do as much as we could during the game (Wednesday). But when I woke up it was pretty sore."

Andrelton Simmons and Jefry Marte had run-scoring grounders in the seventh for Los Angeles, which has lost 20 of 27 away from home after starting off 18-8 on the road.

Cron drove in two with a single during a four-run fourth off Andrew Heaney (6-7). The Rays were aided by two batters hit by pitches and a wild pitch that allowed Tommy Pham to score from third.

Pham, hit by a Heaney pitch in the fourth, left after the sixth with a bruised right foot. X-rays were negative.

Heaney dropped to 0-5 in 10 road starts after allowing four runs and six hits in six innings.

OHTANI OUT

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup for the second straight game due in part to 1B Albert Pujols getting a start as the DH on Thursday. He struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth and has five hits in his last 37 at-bats.

MILESTONE NEARING

Pujols doubled in four at-bats and has an eight-game hitting streak. He is five hits away from becoming the ninth player to have 1,000 hits in both the AL and NL. Those on the list include Dave Winfield, Frank Robinson and Vladimir Guerrero.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash is optimistic that ace Blake Snell (left shoulder fatigue) will rejoin the rotation on Saturday night. The left-hander's last outing came in the All-Star Game on July 17th.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Jaime Barria (6-7) will face Cleveland RHP Mike Clevinger (7-7) on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. Los Angeles has lost its last 10 road games against the Indians.

Rays: Will have a bullpen game against Chicago White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (7-8) on Friday night to begin a three-game set.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.