Poulter leads at 62, with Woods 4 behind at Firestone

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Ian Poulter has never had much success at the Bridgestone Invitational until he opened with an 8-under 62. That was four shots better than Tiger Woods, who plays well at Firestone all the time.

Poulter was motivated by reading over his results and realizing he has never finished better than a tie for 13th. He made eight birdies in soft, vulnerable conditions Thursday and saved par from the bunker on his final hole to build a one-shot lead over Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay.

Back at Firestone for the first time in four years, Woods had his lowest opening round of the year. He shot a 66, but on a day like this, it was needed just to keep pace.

Forty-five players in the 71-man field broke par.

