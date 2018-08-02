Woods opens with 66 at Firestone just to keep pace - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woods opens with 66 at Firestone just to keep pace

Tiger Woods waves to the fans after putting on the 11th hole during the first round of the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Akron, Ohio.
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Tiger Woods returned to Firestone and had his lowest opening round of the year at the Bridgestone Invitational.

It was barely enough to keep pace.

Conditions were so soft and vulnerable Thursday that Kyle Stanley opened with a 7-under 63 among the early starters, and even that might not be enough to stay in the lead by the end of the first round. Only nine players from the 36 who teed off early were over par.

Woods made bogey from a fairway bunker on his final hole for a 66. He made five birdies, including a 50-foot putt from just short of the 18th green as he was making the turn. Woods is an eight-time winner at Firestone, which is hosting this World Golf Championship for the last time.

