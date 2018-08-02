Kindness Campaign helping community by selling homemade signs

Those who purchase a sign can also make an additional donation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)



ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A group in Elizabethtown wants to encourage people in the community to always be kind - and you can see their work through colorful signage posted in several yards.

The signs are part of the Kindness Campaign. It was started in June by a small group at College Heights United Methodist Church. Together they make yard signs and sell them to community members.

That money goes straight back into the community by assisting those in need.

“Our primary goal initially was to sell 50 to 100 signs to help remodel a bathroom for a man that was in a wheelchair that needed a handicap accessible bathroom," Tricia Smith with the Kindness Campaign said. "Obviously we exceeded that goal because now we’ve sold over 1,300 signs and we’ve been able to help multiple people with multiple causes - ranging from covering funeral expenses to a pregnant mother that didn’t have a car seat.”

Those who purchase the signs are welcome to donate more money if they feel compelled to do so.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the Kindness Campaign can visit the Just Be Kind Facebook page or call Tricia Smith at 270-234-6827.

The signs sell for $10 each.

