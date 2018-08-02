Texas gymnastics coach arrested, accused of child sex abuse - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Texas gymnastics coach arrested, accused of child sex abuse

By RYAN TARINELLI
Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - A Texas gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting three girls has been arrested in Indiana.

Fort Worth police say Skipper Glenn Crawley was arrested Wednesday after authorities executed a warrant at an Indianapolis residence. He is being held at an Indiana jail, pending extradition.

The department reports Crawley, a former assistant coach at the University of Oklahoma, had been wanted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child, along with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Russell Prince, an attorney for the board that runs Sokol gymnastics, says Crawley was an elite-level team gymnastics coach at the gym, but was suspended in April after the club received word of an allegation.

He says the allegations are tied to Crawley's role as a gymnastics coach.

