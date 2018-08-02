WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 2, 2018: Advocacy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Plenty to advocate for today - an agreement between Kentucky and Jefferson County Public Schools that avoids a state takeover but allows for enhanced oversight makes sense for JCPS but only if they can live with the terms.

Fixing an ill-advised component of the tax reform package in the last day of the 2018 Kentucky legislature would also be at the top of the list – particularly the tax on admission to charity events. Churches and charities are not the only ones frustrated by the new tax bill. It should be among the first orders of business when the legislature reconvenes in January.

Advocating for getting vaccinated and washing your hands well to prevent being one of the 1,200 people in Kentucky and Indiana that have been affected by the highly contagious liver disease Hepatitis A that killed six people in Kentucky and one in Indiana. Kentucky has dealt with the worst outbreak in the nation, but infection reports are finally declining.

>> Click for previous WAVE 3 News Editorials

Advocating for the Academies of Greater Clark County, Indiana that will be implemented fully this year at Jeffersonville, Charlestown, and New Washington High schools. The freshman academy will lead students to select one of four others their remaining years: health services, public service, engineering and advanced manufacturing, or business and entrepreneurship.

And it is certainly worth advocating for the refurbished Kentucky International Convention Center, reopening next week following two years of expansion and redesign work that should be a game changer for downtown Louisville.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.