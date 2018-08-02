Are trees good for your heart?

Colon cancer is treatable if caught early. And sending screening tests in the mail might boost timely detection, a new study suggests.More >>
Colon cancer is treatable if caught early. And sending screening tests in the mail might boost timely detection, a new study suggests.More >>
There's been a sharp spike in Lyme disease cases in the United States, and the tick-borne illness has now spread to all 50 states, a new report shows.More >>
There's been a sharp spike in Lyme disease cases in the United States, and the tick-borne illness has now spread to all 50 states, a new report shows.More >>
Heading soccer balls poses a much greater threat to women's brains than men's, new research suggests.More >>
Heading soccer balls poses a much greater threat to women's brains than men's, new research suggests.More >>
Deer ticks are scary enough. Now, scientists have linked bites from the lone star tick to about one-third of all potentially life-threatening allergic reactions around Tennessee.More >>
Deer ticks are scary enough. Now, scientists have linked bites from the lone star tick to about one-third of all potentially life-threatening allergic reactions around Tennessee.More >>
Deer ticks are scary enough. Now, scientists have linked bites from the lone star tick to about one-third of all potentially life-threatening allergic reactions around Tennessee.More >>
Deer ticks are scary enough. Now, scientists have linked bites from the lone star tick to about one-third of all potentially life-threatening allergic reactions around Tennessee.More >>
An experimental drug reversed hair loss, hair whitening and skin inflammation in mice that were first fed a diet high in fat and cholesterol.More >>
An experimental drug reversed hair loss, hair whitening and skin inflammation in mice that were first fed a diet high in fat and cholesterol.More >>
Need another reason to improve your diet and start exercising? Doing so could help ward off cancer, a new study finds.More >>
Need another reason to improve your diet and start exercising? Doing so could help ward off cancer, a new study finds.More >>
There's no shortage of good diet advice, but the following tips have scientific research to support them.More >>
There's no shortage of good diet advice, but the following tips have scientific research to support them.More >>