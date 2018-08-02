Are trees good for your heart?

There's no shortage of good diet advice, but the following tips have scientific research to support them.

There's no shortage of good diet advice, but the following tips have scientific research to support them.

Need another reason to improve your diet and start exercising? Doing so could help ward off cancer, a new study finds.

Need another reason to improve your diet and start exercising? Doing so could help ward off cancer, a new study finds.

An experimental drug reversed hair loss, hair whitening and skin inflammation in mice that were first fed a diet high in fat and cholesterol.

An experimental drug reversed hair loss, hair whitening and skin inflammation in mice that were first fed a diet high in fat and cholesterol.

Deer ticks are scary enough. Now, scientists have linked bites from the lone star tick to about one-third of all potentially life-threatening allergic reactions around Tennessee.

Deer ticks are scary enough. Now, scientists have linked bites from the lone star tick to about one-third of all potentially life-threatening allergic reactions around Tennessee.

Deer ticks are scary enough. Now, scientists have linked bites from the lone star tick to about one-third of all potentially life-threatening allergic reactions around Tennessee.

Deer ticks are scary enough. Now, scientists have linked bites from the lone star tick to about one-third of all potentially life-threatening allergic reactions around Tennessee.

Heading soccer balls poses a much greater threat to women's brains than men's, new research suggests.

Heading soccer balls poses a much greater threat to women's brains than men's, new research suggests.

There's been a sharp spike in Lyme disease cases in the United States, and the tick-borne illness has now spread to all 50 states, a new report shows.

There's been a sharp spike in Lyme disease cases in the United States, and the tick-borne illness has now spread to all 50 states, a new report shows.

Colon cancer is treatable if caught early. And sending screening tests in the mail might boost timely detection, a new study suggests.

Colon cancer is treatable if caught early. And sending screening tests in the mail might boost timely detection, a new study suggests.

Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar, Professor of Medicine at the University of Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new study on the impact of air pollution on cardiovascular health is happening at the University of Louisville.

The Green Heart Project looks at the connections between human health and a green environment. Researchers hope what they learn will help them combat chronic diseases and poor heart health, one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

Air pollution is linked to 7 million premature deaths worldwide annually--200,000 in the United States alone. It is the fourth-leading cause of death worldwide, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study, just behind high blood pressure, a poor diet and smoking. The World Health Organization estimates that nine in 10 people worldwide are breathing polluted air.

The affect of the environment on our health begins at the local level. Research shows that people who live in neighborhoods with busy streets and low air quality are at a higher risk of heart disease.

The study is spearheaded by Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar, a UofL professor of medicine and an international leader in environmental cardiology--a new field of study created by his work.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky school children have new immunization requirements

+ LouCity names John Hackworth as head coach

+ Pass The Cash: Co-workers step up to help man fighting cancer

Bhatnagar has received multimillion-dollar grants from The Nature Conservancy and the National Institutes of Health to fully explore this health topic.

The project specifically aims to assess the impact on cardiovascular health of increasing green spaces in neighborhoods, examine baseline heart health in two similar neighborhoods without a lot of green space and determine how neighborhood characteristics are affected by increasing green space.

Researchers will be studying air quality, innovative landscape design, the qualities of a friendly, healthy neighborhood and human health.

Partners in the study include the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Louisville Metro Office of Sustainability, the United States Forest Service and the Nature Conservancy.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.