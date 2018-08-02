Dixie Highway becomes 18th Street in downtown Louisville

The collapse is in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, near Feeders Supply. Its cause has not been confirmed at this time.More >>
The collapse is in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, near Feeders Supply. Its cause has not been confirmed at this time.More >>
Curtis Gilbert Collman II, 41, has been charged with neglect that led to the death of a dependent and possession of meth.More >>
Curtis Gilbert Collman II, 41, has been charged with neglect that led to the death of a dependent and possession of meth.More >>
Dixie Highway is one of the busiest roadways in Louisville, but change is coming. The road will become 18th Street downtown, when the street moves northbound across Broadway.More >>
Dixie Highway is one of the busiest roadways in Louisville, but change is coming. The road will become 18th Street downtown, when the street moves northbound across Broadway.More >>
The goal of the campaign is to lead the community to donate to vetted charitable organizations instead of panhandlers, which would relieve crucial needs in the area.More >>
The goal of the campaign is to lead the community to donate to vetted charitable organizations instead of panhandlers, which would relieve crucial needs in the area.More >>
The Green Heart Project is underway at the University of Louisville, where researchers are studying the impact of trees on cardiovascular health.More >>
The Green Heart Project is underway at the University of Louisville, where researchers are studying the impact of trees on cardiovascular health.More >>