JCPS hosts back-to-school fest in Shawnee

The Louisville Public Library book bus was on hand at the event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Students and parents gather outside Shawnee High School for the back-to-school fest. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Families got some great supplies on Thursday as people in WAVE Country get ready for back-to-school.

The Backpack Angel Program gave out 1,000 backpacks during back-to-school fest at the Northwest Neighborhood Place at Shawnee High School.

The event, which is in its 14th year, supports the children of Kentucky and Indiana National Guard soldiers and other needy kids. Children from kindergarten through high school get free backpacks and other school supplies for the academic year.

"Every year, all the Neighborhood Place sites do an annual back-to-school event so, basically we serve 1,000 to 1,200 students with backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year," Charmaine Smith of the Northwest Neighborhood Place said.

Over twenty vendors were also at the event giving education, community and health information.

