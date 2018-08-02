Road collapse at Liberty St. and Baxter Ave. closes intersection; 2nd collapse this summer

This picture of the collapse shows the road closure already in place right next it. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer Courtney Calmeise)

The pavement opened up during the evening commute on Thursday. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A road collapse on a busy street near downtown Louisville surprised commuters on Thursday.

MetroSafe confirmed the pavement at Liberty Street and Baxter Avenue collapsed around 4:15 p.m.

The collapse is in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, near Feeders Supply. Its cause has not been confirmed at this time.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

No injuries have been reported.

Police have closed the road as crews work to figure out what's going on.

The collapse is in the same block as a road collapse in early June that was caused by a collapse in the sewer that runs under the road. That sewer line, made of bricks, is 147 years old, MSD said at the time of the first collapse.

Just one block away from this collapse is another MSD construction site at the intersection of Lexington Road and Baxter Avenue. A traffic detour around that intersection sends cars onto Liberty Street.

MSD is installing new sewer pipe in that location, closing the intersection for several months. That work started in May and is ongoing.

Again, at this time, MSD has not confirmed that the current collapse is related to sewer lines, but they are on the scene.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.