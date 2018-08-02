Houck pleads not guilty to theft charges

Families got some great supplies on Thursday as people in WAVE Country get ready for back-to-school. The Backpack Angel Program gave out 1,000 backpacks during back-to-school fest at the Northwest Neighborhood Place at Shawnee High School.More >>
Residents were gone from the towers Thursday as crews worked to make repairs. How long people will be displaced, residents said they just don't know.More >>
The collapse is in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, near Feeders Supply. Its cause has not been confirmed at this time.More >>
The family of Crystal Rogers experienced some unnerving moments on Thursday afternoon, as the man police called the main suspect in her 2015 disappearance went before a judge on unrelated charges.More >>
Curtis Gilbert Collman II, 41, has been charged with neglect that led to the death of a dependent and possession of meth.More >>
