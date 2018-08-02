Louisville Urban League President receives prestigious national - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville Urban League President receives prestigious national award

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Sadiqa Reynolds, President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. (Source: Louisville Urban League) Sadiqa Reynolds, President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. (Source: Louisville Urban League)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The National Urban League held its annual meeting in Columbus, Ohio, and honored Sadiqa Reynolds, the leader of the Louisville chapter, on Thursday at the Women of Power Awards Luncheon. 

Reynolds, President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, was presented with a Woman of Power Award alongside other groundbreaking leaders from the worlds of business and politics.

Reynolds was Louisville Magazine's 'Person of the Year' in 2017.

"Her strong voice for justice, vision and leadership in matters of education, employment and urban renewal...has been revolutionary," a statement released by the Louisville Urban League said. "We are thrilled to call her our own."

The Louisville Urban League said it's an indication of her presence and impact, not only locally, but nationally as well. 

Other award recipients included Tawana Burke, Founder of the #metoo movement; Rosalind Hudnell, President of the Intel Foundation; and the real Olivia Pope, Judy Smith, Founder and President of Smith & Company. 

