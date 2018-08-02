Overturned semi closes ramp from I-64 WB to I-65 NB in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A semi accident is causing traffic backups near the Lincoln Bridge.

The accident happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. When officials arrived at the ramp from I-64 Westbound to I-65 Northbound, they found an overturned tractor-trailer. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the semi was able to get out of the truck and speak with LMPD and drivers who had stopped to make sure he was okay, according to MetroSafe. Officials said the truck was hauling plastic bottles.

The ramp will be closed on and off while crews work to get the truck upright and load off the products. The estimated duration is one hour, according to Trimarc.

