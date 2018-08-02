Overturned semi closes ramp from I-64 WB to I-65 NB in Louisville

Some Kentucky teachers plan to use a popular political picnic to launch a fall offensive on the midterm elections.More >>
Some Kentucky teachers plan to use a popular political picnic to launch a fall offensive on the midterm elections.More >>
The family of Crystal Rogers experienced some unnerving moments on Thursday afternoon, as the man police called the main suspect in her 2015 disappearance went before a judge on unrelated charges.More >>
The family of Crystal Rogers experienced some unnerving moments on Thursday afternoon, as the man police called the main suspect in her 2015 disappearance went before a judge on unrelated charges.More >>
The collapse is in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, near Feeders Supply. Its cause has not been confirmed at this time.More >>
The collapse is in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, near Feeders Supply. Its cause has not been confirmed at this time.More >>
New federal court documents suggest former University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino knew other schools were not only recruiting Brian Bowen, but offering him big money.More >>
New federal court documents suggest former University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino knew other schools were not only recruiting Brian Bowen, but offering him big money.More >>
The five-year agreement is tentative until it can be voted on by the school board and union leaders.More >>
The five-year agreement is tentative until it can be voted on by the school board and union leaders.More >>