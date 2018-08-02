Ramp from I-64 WB to I-65 NB in Louisville re-opens after semi overturns

The reviews are in for NBC's new craft-themed competition show, "Making It", and they're really good.More >>
The reviews are in for NBC's new craft-themed competition show, "Making It", and they're really good.More >>
A semi accident caused traffic backups near the Lincoln Bridge on Thursday night, but the situation was resolved before the busy Friday morning rush.More >>
A semi accident caused traffic backups near the Lincoln Bridge on Thursday night, but the situation was resolved before the busy Friday morning rush.More >>
Curtis Gilbert Collman II, 41, has been charged with neglect that led to the death of a dependent and possession of meth.More >>
Curtis Gilbert Collman II, 41, has been charged with neglect that led to the death of a dependent and possession of meth.More >>
Grannies Respond is a grassroots, nationwide protest which stopped at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville on Thursday night.More >>
Grannies Respond is a grassroots, nationwide protest which stopped at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville on Thursday night.More >>
While dockless, rentable scooters were scattered all over the city -- and pulled the next day, a different bike share program made its process work in Louisville.More >>
While dockless, rentable scooters were scattered all over the city -- and pulled the next day, a different bike share program made its process work in Louisville.More >>