Ramp from I-64 WB to I-65 NB in Louisville re-opens after semi overturns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A semi accident caused traffic backups near the Lincoln Bridge on Thursday night, but the situation was resolved before the busy Friday morning rush.

The accident happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. When officials arrived at the ramp from I-64 Westbound to I-65 Northbound, they found an overturned tractor-trailer. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the semi was able to get out of the truck and speak with LMPD and drivers who had stopped to make sure he was OK, MetroSafe said. Officials said the truck was hauling plastic bottles.

The ramp was closed on and off while crews got the truck uprighted and load off the products. A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman alerted the media at about 5:45 a.m. that the roadway had been unblocked.

