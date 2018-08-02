Court documents suggest Pitino knew schools offered money to star recruit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New federal court documents suggest former University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino knew other schools were not only recruiting Brian Bowen, but offering him big money.

WAVE 3 News obtained the documents on Thursday. In one, there is a text from Pitino to former assistant basketball coach Kenny Johnson that read "Depaul trying to pay Bowen 200-k to come there... Crazy World."

Pitino spoke about the text message in question Thursday on 840 WHAS.

"They're lying when they say that I knew that," Pitino said. "I got a text message like I get from 30-year assistant coaches, my assistant coaches ... who say school X is offering this kid $100,000 or $50,000. It's all gossip and rumors that you get every single day."

Pitino maintained he knew nothing about Bowen's family being given $100,000 to come to UofL.

