Jets' Donahue 'not proud,' moving forward after DWI cases

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Sports Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - Dylan Donahue is ready to focus on football again after an offseason of legal troubles.

The New York Jets linebacker pleaded guilty Wednesday in Weehawken Municipal Court to driving while intoxicated in connection with a wrong-way crash in the Lincoln Tunnel that injured four people in February. As part of a plea deal, three other charges were dismissed.

Donahue will have to drive with an ignition interlock device for a year after his license is reinstated.

"The court made their decision, obviously," Donahue said after practice Thursday, "and I think they did what they thought was necessary and I agreed with it."

Donahue is facing other DUI charges in his hometown of Billings, Montana, from an incident on May 9, 2017 - 10 days after he was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round out of West Georgia. He said he expects that case to be settled in the next "two to three days" and doesn't anticipate having to appear in court.

The 25-year-old Donahue checked himself into a substance-abuse treatment facility in Jacksonville, Florida, for 30 days during the winter. He said his situation was "absolutely ... definitely" a wakeup call.

"Well, since the incident, I haven't had a drop of alcohol," Donahue said when asked if his legal troubles have changed him. "And I've encouraged my teammates that do have any issues with that subject, too. I like to help everyone out. It's definitely changed my perspective on a lot of things."

Donahue could be facing a suspension from the NFL as a result of the DWI arrests. He said he hasn't yet heard from the league.

The second-year player is trying to earn a spot on the Jets' roster after having his rookie season cut short by a torn ligament in his right elbow. Donahue is fully healthy, but acknowledged that his legal situation has weighed heavily on his mind.

"I can't say it hasn't," he said. "I mean, it was a pretty big deal and it's something I'm not proud of, obviously. But I'm moving forward and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this team this year."

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

