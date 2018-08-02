Louisville makes list of Safest Metro Cities in America

Louisville was ranked 29 on the list of Safest Metro Cities in America by Safewise.com. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new report concluded the two largest cities in Kentucky are also among the safest in America.

Safewise.com released its annual report of the Safest Metro Cities in America. It ranks metro cities based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents. They take into account assaults, murders, rapes and robberies, pulling numbers from the most recent FBI crime report.

Lexington was named the third safest city in the country, with about three violent crimes per 1,000 people.

Louisville came in at 29 on the list. Statistics regarding crime were not available for Louisville.

Nashville, TN, was much further down the list, ranked at 47.

On the other side of the spectrum, Indianapolis made the list of Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities. It was ranked the 10th, with about 14 violent crimes per 1,000 people.

Another one of Safewise.com's lists, which ranks smaller cities instead of metro hubs, includes 10 Kentucky cities as the safest, but none in Indiana were listed.

