Digital ad campaign encourages professionals to 'Live In Lou'

Curtis Gilbert Collman II, 41, has been charged with neglect that led to the death of a dependent and possession of meth.More >>
Curtis Gilbert Collman II, 41, has been charged with neglect that led to the death of a dependent and possession of meth.More >>
A Louisville labor shortage continues to leave jobs unfilled, putting a drag on economic growth.More >>
A Louisville labor shortage continues to leave jobs unfilled, putting a drag on economic growth.More >>
A new report concluded the two largest cities in Kentucky are also among the safest in America.More >>
A new report concluded the two largest cities in Kentucky are also among the safest in America.More >>
Some Kentucky teachers plan to use a popular political picnic to launch a fall offensive on the midterm elections.More >>
Some Kentucky teachers plan to use a popular political picnic to launch a fall offensive on the midterm elections.More >>
The family of Crystal Rogers experienced some unnerving moments on Thursday afternoon, as the man police called the main suspect in her 2015 disappearance went before a judge on unrelated charges.More >>
The family of Crystal Rogers experienced some unnerving moments on Thursday afternoon, as the man police called the main suspect in her 2015 disappearance went before a judge on unrelated charges.More >>