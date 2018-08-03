2 weeks after Bird Scooters made brief Louisville debut they're still nowhere to be found

LouVelo, a bike sharing service, is well established in Louisville with docks throughout downtown. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Bird scooters, seen here on Bardstown Road, popped up for a day and then disappeared. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While dockless, rentable scooters were scattered all over the city -- and pulled the next day, a different bike share program made its process work in Louisville.

It took years to set up the LouVelo bike share.

The city owns the docks and bikes, and management is contracted to a private company that operates under the name LouVelo.

"Any time you bring a new transportation system to a town, to a city it takes a while," Louisville Metro's Bike and Pedestrian Specialist, Rolf Eisinger, said.

Eisinger said federal funding paid for 305 bikes and 28 stations. The bikes had to fit in with the city's transportation layout.

"We worked with our legal team and our risk team," Eisinger said.

These were steps missing before Bird launched.

Now, Bird and the city are working to settle a bond, insurance agreement, and compensation for any damage done by the scooters.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Electric scooters: The new way to get around Louisville

"It doesn't happen overnight," Eisinger said.

In LouVelo's first year of operating, 5,000 people took 21,000 rides.

Matthew Glaser, LouVelo's General Manager, said in their first year they have only lost one bike.

"We are slowly increasing the money we are making from this," Glaser said. "We are increasing our sponsorship and we are increasing ridership."

Glaser said these are all signs that bike sharing is well received.

Bird said they will be back, but have not shared plans or a date.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville makes list of Safest Metro Cities in America

+ Digital ad campaign encourages professionals to 'Live In Lou'

+ Female suspect makes attempted abduction case unusual

LouVelo continues to grow, with more stations planned on the University of Louisville's campus and in Jeffersonville, IN.

"It's great to be able to provide other mobility options," Eisinger said.

The price set for Bird scooters is $1 per ride and $.15 cents a minute. LouVelo bikes are $3.50 for 30 minutes. There are daily and monthly passes for purchase, as well.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.