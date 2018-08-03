Jackson shows flashes during NFL preseason debut for Ravens

(WAVE) - 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson saw his first action in the National Football League on Thursday night. A 17-16 Baltimore Ravens win over the Chicago Bears.
The former UofL star, a first round pick in April's draft, played the entire second half. He completed 4-10 passes for 33 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
He led one third quarter scoring drive that included a 10 yard run and an 8 yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Hayden Hurst. Jackson ran 8 times for 25 yards.
Ravens starter Joe Flacco did not play. 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III started the game and played most of the first half. He completed 7-11 passes for 58 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Griffin III ran three times for 9 yards.
The Ravens next preseason game is against the L.A. Rams on Thursday, August 9, at 7:30 p.m.
