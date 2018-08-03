'Grannies' flood downtown Louisville in protest

The group is driving across the country, to the southern border, to protest family separation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Dozens of protesters with Grannies Respond gathered outside the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of self-proclaimed "grannies" flooded Louisville on Thursday night, picking up more steam as others joined their cause to fight against family separation at the border.

Grannies Respond is a grassroots, nationwide protest which stopped at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville.

Their caravan started in New York City and is traveling to McAllen, TX. The trip ends at the nation's largest immigration center, where the grannies will stage a 24-hour protest.

"The grannies are angry," protester Beth Yeager, who joined the caravan in Louisville, said. "We are angry that this is being done. And this is being done in our name, with our tax dollars. It is not what we want."

The caravan stops Friday in Montgomery, AL.

They'll make it to McAllen by Monday.

