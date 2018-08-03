Nearly 400 people across 15 states sick from parasite linked to McDonald's salads, health officials report

The FDA says the number of people infected has now reached 395. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(RNN) – The number of people infected with a parasite linked with McDonald's salads has now reached 395, according to a report the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released Thursday.

According to that report, there have been 395 lab-confirmed illnesses from an outbreak of the cyclospora parasite, which causes intestinal illness.

The FDA said the parasite is likely linked with salads from McDonald's restaurants.

The outbreak has affected customers in 15 states: Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The FDA noted that ill patients from Connecticut, Tennessee and Virginia purchased salads while traveling in Illinois, and that the Florida patient purchased a salad in Kentucky.

Sixteen people have been hospitalized, but there have been no fatalities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

McDonald's has voluntarily stopped selling salads at impacted restaurants in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Montana, North Dakota, Kentucky, West Virginia and Missouri, according to the FDA.

McDonald's has also replaced its salad suppliers in those states.

The FDA said the investigation into the outbreak is ongoing, and that the agency "is currently reviewing distribution and supplier information for romaine and carrots."

Symptoms of cyclospora infection include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, body aches, headache and fever.

The FDA said customers who show symptoms should contact their health care providers.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.