Gabriel Jesus staying at Man City 2 extra years to 2023

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus extended his Manchester City contract on Friday to 2023, adding two more years to his previous deal.
Jesus joined City in January 2017, and has 24 goals in 53 matches. He helped City win the English Premier League and League Cup last season.
"I can say that it was the best decision I've made in my life to come to Manchester City because whilst I'm here I'm improving as a professional and as a person," Jesus told the club website.
Also, Spanish winger Pedro signed a one-year contract extension at Chelsea.
The 31-year-old Pedro, who arrived from Barcelona in 2015, extended his contract to 2020.
He has played 131 games for Chelsea, scoring 28 times.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
