'Making It' is the sweet show we all need right now

(WAVE) - The reviews are in for "Making It", and they're really good.

"Making It" is NBC's new craft-themed competition show that has reunited Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman on NBC. Since it premiered on Tuesday night, fans have taken to Twitter to share their love for this sweet new show.

ok so I am 10 minutes into #MakingIt and I am crying??? There’s no reason for me to be crying??? I guess I am just overwhelmed that Amy and Nick are back together :’) — Sadie (@sadiehelmick) August 1, 2018

Just so we are clear, I would pretty much watch Amy Poehler and @nick_offerman narrate anything. Paint drying. Breakfast. Congressional hearings. So it’s really fun to watch them narrate something I enjoy. #MakingIt — Cynthia Balusek (@cbalusek) August 1, 2018

Omg #MakingIt is like the universe/spirits saying “oh dear hearts, have you been weary? Let me lift you up” and especially to me because I luuuuurve this kind of television. — Joanna Parson (@jtparson) August 1, 2018

A reality competition where everyone supports each other, doesn't bad mouth the other person and actually offers to help them finish stuff? I love it! #MakingIt — Lucky ???? (@fadedwings) August 1, 2018

If you missed the premiere episode, no worries. NBC will repeat it on Saturday at 8 pm ET and Sunday at 7 pm ET.

And coming up today on WAVE 3 News Midday, we will chat live with "Making It" judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.