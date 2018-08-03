'Making It' is the sweet show we all need right now - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

'Making It' is the sweet show we all need right now

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect

(WAVE) - The reviews are in for "Making It", and they're really good.

"Making It" is NBC's new craft-themed competition show that has reunited Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman on NBC. Since it premiered on Tuesday night, fans have taken to Twitter to share their love for this sweet new show. 

If you missed the premiere episode, no worries. NBC will repeat it on Saturday at 8 pm ET and Sunday at 7 pm ET. 

And coming up today on WAVE 3 News Midday, we will chat live with "Making It" judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. 

