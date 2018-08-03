Ricciardo to leave Red Bull at end of F1 season - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ricciardo to leave Red Bull at end of F1 season

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) - Daniel Ricciardo is leaving Red Bull at the end of this Formula One season.

The Australian driver has been with the Britain-based team since 2014 and has won seven races.

