Almond milk containing real milk recalled

Cartons of Vanilla Almond Breeze may contain milk Source: FDA

A popular brand of almond milk has been recalled due to some cartons containing real milk.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, 145,254 half-gallon cartons of Vanilla Almond Breeze may contain milk, which is an allergen not listed on the label.

The product affected has a use date of September 2, 2018.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, according to the FDA.

The FDA says the product is safe to consume unless a person has a milk allergy or sensitivity.

One allergic reaction has been reported from the recall, but medical treatment or hospitalization was not required.

The affected product was shipped to retailers in 28 states.

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange, or visit http://www.bluediamond.com to complete a web form.

