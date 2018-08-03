Hardin County suspect charged with 20 counts of possession of child porn

Brad A. Harney is facing 20 counts of child porn possession and four counts of distribution. (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested and charged in Hardin County with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 38-year-old Brad A. Harney following an undercover investigation Thursday.

A release sent from KSP to area media indicated the investigation began "after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online."

A search warrant at a home in Big Clifty on Thursday evening allowed investigators to confiscate "equipment used to facilitate the crime." Detectives took it to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

In addition to the possession charges, Harney also faces four counts of distribution. He is currently being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.

