Josh Paschal: UK sophomore has malignant melanoma

UK sophomore Josh Paschal had some skin removed from his foot last week; the lesion came back as malignant. (Source: UK Athletics)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops announced at Friday's Media Day that two members of the program are dealing with health problems.

Sophomore defensive end Josh Paschal has been diagnosed with melanoma, and offensive line coach John Schlarman is battling an undisclosed health issue.

Paschal had some skin removed from his foot last week; the lesion came back as malignant, a visibly emotional Stoops told reporters gathered in Lexington the day before preseason workouts begin Saturday.

Paschal will begin treatments next week.

The Maryland native played in all 13 of Kentucky's games last year, recording 16 tackles, including 3.5 sacks. He also blocked a punt against Eastern Kentucky in the fourth quarter of UK's narrow win over the Colonels.

