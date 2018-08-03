Murray State University president resigns to take Central Michigan job

The resignation of Dr. Robert O. Davies is effected September 1. (Photo source: Murray State University)

MURRAY, KY (WAVE) - The president of Murray State University has announced that he will step down from the job at the start of next month

The resignation of Dr. Robert O. Davies is effected September 1. Davies has been Murray State University president since July 2014.

In a social media post, Central Michigan University says Davies has been introduced as the president-elect.

The CMU Board of Trustees has appointed Bob Davies the university’s 15th president. Davies, president at Murray State University in Kentucky, will start his journey at CMU Sept. 1. Read the story: https://t.co/L1bo2LRspp pic.twitter.com/O0jvzJBFlu — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) August 3, 2018

To ensure a seamless transition, the Murray State Board of Regents is expected to quickly name an interim president. The university will conduct a national search for a new president.

