NFL Players Association PAC backs ex-players in House races - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NFL Players Association PAC backs ex-players in House races

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The NFL Players Association's political action committee has begun dolling out donations for the midterm elections - including offering $5,000 each to two ex-players running for Congress from both parties.

The group known as NFLPA One Team PAC gave $5,000 to former Cowboys linebacker Colin Allred, a Democrat facing Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions in Dallas.

It did the same for Anthony Gonzalez, an ex-Indianapolis Colts receiver and Republican running for a seat being vacated by Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Renacci.

The group gave $27,700 total in six House and Senate races. Four Republicans got $17,700 and two Democrats received $10,000.

Republican Rep. Will Hurd of Texas also got $5,000, as did House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell received $2,700.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Green Big Apple: New Yorkers document the city's plants

    The Green Big Apple: New Yorkers document the city's plants

    Friday, August 3 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-08-03 14:07:20 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:51:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...
    New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.More >>
    New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.More >>

  • Judge: Release school shooting suspect's education report

    Judge: Release school shooting suspect's education report

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-03 04:09:46 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:51:17 GMT
    (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Attorneys for Cruz want a judge to pre...(Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Attorneys for Cruz want a judge to pre...

    Attorneys for Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz want a judge to prevent the release of details of his education records to guarantee a fair trial.

    More >>

    Attorneys for Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz want a judge to prevent the release of details of his education records to guarantee a fair trial.

    More >>

  • Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:34:52 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-08-03 16:50:21 GMT
    (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>

    Houston's police chief says a man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors has killed himself.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly