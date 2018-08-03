Emergency hearing reveals new information about LMPD Chief

The school announced Friday the embattled pizza king’s name will remain on the John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise building.More >>
The school announced Friday the embattled pizza king’s name will remain on the John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise building.More >>
The whistleblower trial for a popular demoted Major was supposed to start next week, but now, city attorneys have filed a motion trying to delay it.More >>
The whistleblower trial for a popular demoted Major was supposed to start next week, but now, city attorneys have filed a motion trying to delay it.More >>
Dr. Robert O. Davies has been Murray State University president since July 2014.More >>
Dr. Robert O. Davies has been Murray State University president since July 2014.More >>
Bullitt County students go back to school on Tuesday.More >>
Bullitt County students go back to school on Tuesday.More >>
A release sent from KSP to area media indicated the investigation began "after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online."More >>
A release sent from KSP to area media indicated the investigation began "after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online."More >>