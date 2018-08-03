Emergency hearing reveals new information about LMPD Chief

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - During an emergency hearing Friday in the whistleblower case filed by demoted Major, Jimmy Harper, new information was revealed about LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and a previous accusation that he'd lied about receiving overtime money.

Metro Council President David James testified to the information under oath.

He stated Conrad was in trouble in 1998 and was deemed to have been 'untruthful' for fudging earned overtime and was even suspended.

The City's attorney argued Conrad made a "correction" to his statements to his superiors within 24 hours.

James responded it wasn't a correction, but a completely different statement.

Harper's whistleblower trial was supposed to start next week, but Friday morning, city attorneys filed a motion to delay it, claiming they needed more time to ask James about his claims that Conrad has lied in the past.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer publicly demanded James provide proof of the claims the Council President made against Conrad in a deposition two weeks ago.

Thursday, James delivered a binder of information to Fischer filled with several examples of Conrad allegedly lying, including some examples of when Conrad was under oath.

This story will be updated.

