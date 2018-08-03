Emergency hearing reveals new information about LMPD chief

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - During an emergency hearing Friday in the whistleblower case filed by demoted Major, Jimmy Harper, new information was revealed about LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and a previous accusation that he'd lied about receiving overtime money.

Metro Council President David James testified to the information under oath.

He stated Conrad was in trouble in 1998 and was deemed to have been "untruthful" for fudging earned overtime and was even suspended.

The City's attorney argued Conrad made a "correction" to his statements to his superiors within 24 hours.

James responded it wasn't a correction, but a completely different statement.

Harper's whistleblower trial was supposed to start next week, but Friday morning, city attorneys filed a motion to delay it, claiming they needed more time to ask James about his claims that Conrad has lied in the past.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer publicly demanded James provide proof of the claims the Council President made against Conrad in a deposition two weeks ago.

Thursday, James delivered a binder of information to Fischer filled with several examples of Conrad allegedly lying, including some examples of when Conrad was under oath.

In the motion filed by city attorneys, they claimed James was colluding with Harper days before the trial.

James responded that the information was asked for by the mayor himself. He also stated that his purpose for his statements was to show the mayor and the public that Conrad should not be chief.

Harper's attorney, Thomas Clay, told the judge the information presented to the Mayor by James has been public record and that some of it had already been brought up during depositions.

Weeks ago, the city filed a Motion of Limine to block James from testifying about Conrad's credibility during the Harper trial. The judge granted that motion citing case law which prohibits testimony about an individual's credibility to be brought up in a civil suit. Because of that, on Friday the Judge denied the city's motion to delay the trial. It is still on schedule to begin Tuesday.

The back and forth between James and the city's attorney became heated at times.

The city's attorney seemed to already have been aware of Conrad's 1998 accusations.

At this time, the Mayor's office has not responded to our request for an interview with the mayor or a statement about the packet of information Fischer received. WAVE 3 News does not know when Fischer learned of the 1998 accusations.

After James' public deposition and accusations of Conrad being untruthful two weeks ago, WAVE 3 News filed a series of open records requests, asking for copies of Conrad's complete personnel file to include previous suspensions and any documents related to any previous merit board hearings.

LMPD responded to our request for Conrad's file by providing 14 letters of commendation.

WAVE 3 News is waiting for more complete copies of his file from other city agencies.

The city's open records department told us any documents of previous merit board hearings pertaining to Conrad no longer exist. We are waiting to find out why.

Both Harper's attorney and James have said Conrad belongs on the so-called 'Brady' list. The list is of problematic cops who have been found to be untruthful in the past. The list is used by attorneys and prosecutors to discredit those officers during proceedings.

WAVE 3 News has also reached out to LMPD for a response about the allegations and the 1998 case. At the time of this story, they had not responded.

This story will be updated.

