Ball State keeping John Schnatter's name on business building

LOUSIVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Ball State University has taken a different approach to addressing the controversy surrounding Papa John’s founder John Schnatter.

Schantter and Papa John's were ousted by schools, businesses and brands last month when Schnatter admitted to using a racial slur during a media training conference call. Schnatter later walked that admission back, claiming the media took his statements out of context. The University of Louisville went as far as to remove Papa John's from the football stadium, renaming the area Cardinal Stadium.

Ball State, however, is standing with Schnatter. The school announced Friday the embattled pizza king’s name will remain on the John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise building.

A Message from the Board of Trustees https://t.co/SZlbLkwWs9 — Ball State (@BallState) August 3, 2018

To the Ball State Community:



Ball State alumnus, John Schnatter, has been the subject of media reports regarding his comments in a private meeting in May. As a result, the Board of Trustees has been asked whether his name will be removed from the John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise.



Higher education plays a unique role in the support of free speech and the exchange of ideas that lead to better understanding. In that pursuit, it does not mandate perfection. The language used by John was insensitive and painful to others, making a review of context appropriate.



To such end, we have the following understanding of John’s comments. They were made in a private meeting with consultants, from which he was seeking advice as to how to communicate in a way that would be less offensive to others. In the course of the conversation, he recited his understanding of another’s use of the “N word”. He did so not in a derogatory manner seeking to demean any individuals or groups; rather it was used as an example of improper conduct.



John has acknowledged, notwithstanding his intentions, that his use of the word was inappropriate. His response was to promptly issue an apology and unequivocally denounce racism. He has reaffirmed those views to us personally, and such sentiment is consistent with Ball State’s values.



In our experience with John, he has never expressed racist views. He has demonstrated himself to be an individual who is very appreciative of his fortunate situation and cares deeply about creating an environment in which all enterprising individuals have the opportunity to succeed. With such perspective, John has generously shared his blessings through his contributions to universities and other philanthropic activities.



Based on our current understanding of what transpired, John’s response to the current situation, and our experience with him, the Board will continue our support of the John H. Schnatter Institute for Entrepreneurship and Free Enterprise.



While we recognize that some will disagree with our position on this particular matter, we hope all will share in the Board’s unwavering commitment to a diverse and welcoming campus. Through our continued work together, Ball State can advance a sense of community that is so essential to the creation of a stronger Indiana and a healthier society.



Sincerely,

The day he admitted to using the n-word on a conference call, Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore took Schnatter's name off the Nachand Fieldhouse project he had pledged $800,000 to make happen. Soon after the move, Moore announced that Schnatter's donation would be returned.

