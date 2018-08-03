Poland's daredevil shows video from skiing down K2

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski). Poland's daredevil Andrzej Bargiel attends a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Poland’s climber and skier Andrzej Bargiel says he has climbed and then skied down the world’s second highest mountain,...

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Polish climber and daredevil skier Andrzej Bargiel is showing pictures from his latest trip, when he climbed and then skied down the world's second-highest mountain, K2 in the Karakoram range - the first person ever to do that feat.

At a news conference Friday in Warsaw, Bargiel showed video from his GoPro camera and from a drone of his July 22 daring descent on skis down the steep, narrow passages of K2, which rises 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) above sea level.

The 30-year-old from Letownia, a village in southern Poland near the Tatra Mountains, says from 2013-15 he skied down three other peaks above 8,000 meters (26,247 feet): Shishapangma in China, Manaslu in Nepal and Broad Peak in the Karakoram.

