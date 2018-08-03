Poland's daredevil shows video from skiing down K2 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Poland's daredevil shows video from skiing down K2

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Polish climber and daredevil skier Andrzej Bargiel is showing pictures from his latest trip, when he climbed and then skied down the world's second-highest mountain, K2 in the Karakoram range - the first person ever to do that feat.

At a news conference Friday in Warsaw, Bargiel showed video from his GoPro camera and from a drone of his July 22 daring descent on skis down the steep, narrow passages of K2, which rises 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) above sea level.

The 30-year-old from Letownia, a village in southern Poland near the Tatra Mountains, says from 2013-15 he skied down three other peaks above 8,000 meters (26,247 feet): Shishapangma in China, Manaslu in Nepal and Broad Peak in the Karakoram.

