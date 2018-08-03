Confrontation with woman leaves feces on arresting officers' uniforms

Erin Campbell, 36, faces several charges after an altercation with police last month in Scott County. (Source: Scott County Detention Center)

SCOTT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A call to police by a woman fearful of her husband resulted in the woman being arrested following an altercation with officers.

Erin Campbell, 36, faces several charges after the July 18 incident in an RV park in Rogers Gap, about 20 miles north of Lexington.

According to her arrest report, Campbell called police because she thought her husband was going to harm her. Upon arrival, officers found two small children without supervision, prompting a call to Social Services.

Campbell eventually appeared, and grabbed one of her children and tried to run away, the report stated. A confrontation ensued, during which Campbell was taken to the ground. She fought deputies, kicked one in the face and punched another.

A Taser was used on the woman, but it had no effect, according to the report. Campbell was eventually handcuffed and subdued.

The report stated that "deputies suffered damages to their uniforms, caused by human feces." It's not clear how the feces came in to play.

Campbell is charged with obstruction, assault on an officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

