MEDIA DAY: Full transcript of UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart's comments

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - University of Kentucky athetic director Mitch Barnhart spoke on a wide range of topics at Media Day on Friday. Below is the full transcript:



MITCH BARNHART: Good to be with everybody today and coming out on Friday morning. It's an exciting time of year as we begin to crank up, again, with all the students coming back and specifically our student athletes coming in as we begin '18 and '19.



I think it's going to be a great season on a lot of fronts for a lot of our teams. Excited about our football program and where we are and looking forward to UK Athletics as a whole as I always do. We closed our year -- before we open up the conversation, I want to look back a little bit, what we did last year and some of the things we've got going on.



We closed our year with the Big Blue Caravan, a special experience for a lot of us, honoring the deep ties we have in the people of the commonwealth in our state. It was important for us to smart in Marshall County to show our support for the community (that) went through the tragic shooting of January. It was an emotional time but a really cool time, and we really enjoyed our time with those people and sharing time. A bunch of our athletes were out with a bunch of our staff, and it was a great way to start the caravan, and we enjoyed the time with those folks that were deeply impacted by those events.



Closed it out in Pikeville the Friday at the end of the week. Had an opportunity to spend some time over there. My family and I, we were going to go on a little bit, take a couple days off, and my daughter met me there with my grandchildren.



We decided we were going to let them play in the park a little bit at the end of the night before we threw them in car and hope they fell asleep for part of the journey, and we ended up in a park and ended up helping celebrate a UK fan's 60th birthday party in the park.



We were there all together having birthday cake, but it did -- it reminded me of the tie we have to our people and how much fun it was.



So we were taking pictures and laughing and they gave us cake. We had dessert, which was wonderful, but it was pretty neat. Their tie to our program was immense and strong and really fun, so that was cool.



We'll continue to do that. We'll change directions and go different parts of the state next year as we continue to branch out and reach out to our folks and be a part of that. It was good for our staff and good for our student athletes and our coaches. We had a good time.



We're also blessed to have a great story to share. It's been a story of champions for this year. The past year we won a national championship. Harry Mullins and his rifle team won a national championship again, and really proud of the things they continue to do just to represent our program.



Harry is a humble man and a guy who has been here an awfully long time. He loves this place and (I’m) so proud of this place and the way he conducts himself and his team, so we are happy for their national championship and looking forward to what they do this year.



We had an SEC regular-season championship with Craig Skinner, a guy who has been knocking on the door for a long time and with some of his teams and had a lot of moments and he broke through to the Elite Eight this year and won an SEC championship. Really proud of him.



And know that was a big moment for some really, really great seniors we had in our program, notably Ashley Dusek, who was a Libero of the Year for a couple years in our league. And with some young people that are now going to go on to play professional volleyball in different spots; we wish them well.



But happy for Craig and his staff as they continue to grow our program. He has been remarkable in his tenure here. He's never been out of the NCAAs in his time at Kentucky, and so, really proud of what he's done.



We had an SEC Tournament men's basketball championship again. Four in a row. Continues to be a special time of year for our program as we work our way through March, and so we'll see if we can keep that run going as we go back to the tournament in March; I think it's in Nashville.



Had individual champions crowned in rifle, national championship in rifle and individually, and then track and field as well. We had an opportunity to go to Eugene and watch several of our young people win national championships and that was fun.



Some incredible athletic performances and if we are not paying attention we miss those. Remarkable, remarkable athletes doing incredible things, and that was fun to be out there with them over a period of three or four days and to watch them compete.



So many of them going on to do some things internationally, and then that also -- we saw the transition in our track coaching staff and brought in Lonnie Green, which you met Lonnie about three or four weeks ago. A great guy and we're looking forward to what he will do in our track and continue to grow our track and field program.



Academically, our student athletes continue to achieve at a high level. We've achieved our 11th and 12th semesters in a row with 3.0 GPA or better. Nearly 100 Wildcats graduated this year, including Oliver White, who came back to earn his degree after three decades of playing football at the University of Kentucky.



That was a great story and happy for Oliver, but it continues to tell the story of bringing people back to get their degrees and we've had that happen every year. Folks are coming back and work being their way through their academics to get degrees, and we've got that lifelong scholarship. We want people to come back, after they have journeyed out, come back, and make sure they get that done.



In that transition, in Bob Bradley, we have a person on our staff who had been here for over 40 years. Want to thank him for his contributions to the University of Kentucky. One of the first people to ever get out and create an academic center.



So he was the first and created that and has been an absolute foundational piece of our academic program for an awfully long time. So he is retired, and I think on Monday he told me he's getting in the RV and headed to Montana for a while and I think it's a heck of a trip and a pretty cool deal. I hope he has a great journey and great time and he enjoys retirement.



As we change it up just a little bit, we want to take where we were and grow it a little bit. We've hired Jason Cummins on our staff. He's been consulting with our staff and our leadership development of our young people. He will now head up our student-athlete experience and we are changing the way we frame it up just a little bit. You won't notice a whole lot externally. Internally it's a little bit of a change for us in how we are doing our work.



And the goal is to do a couple things. One, academically, stay strong where we've been, but also to grow that into making sure when they walk out of there with that degree, that there's a career that waits for them on the other side when they do that.



It's not just a piece of paper they walk out. They walk out with a plan and how they can get to the right spot in their lives, and we set them up for careers and what that means in terms of connecting them up to people in the Big Blue community.



So hopefully we'll work our way through that, and I think I'm looking forward to what Jason does in our program and what that does for Kentucky student athletes.



We also have the pleasure of supporting some young men and women as they did some extraordinary things beyond the bounds of the term "student-athlete." I'm thinking specifically of Courtney Love and the winning of the Wuerffel Trophy, the Heisman Trophy for community service; and Courtney just was so generous with his time and the things he did and an incredible representative of what it does and what it means to go out and do work in the community.



We've had a lot of folks do that. We just brought back another. Probably 12 or 14 young people that went to Ethiopia again. We had two different trips to Ethiopia this year and those folks went internationally to do some work and we have folks to do work all over the commonwealth.



We are going to focus on that specifically and continue to work extremely hard to do some things with our communities. We know there's needs here at home and there's needs internationally, and sometimes it's those moments that teach you what it means to be a servant.



And so we want to make sure that we are sacrificial in that and that our folks understand that. We have a lot of young people that are doing incredible work, and I'm not sure I was doing that when I was their age; and they see a need and they are filling needs and they are helping people, and Courtney was an incredible example of that.



And to get that award with Danny Wuerffel and spending time with Danny up there with Courtney was pretty neat, and to watch the interaction between those two – and I give Marc Hill and Susan Lax a lot of credit. They worked really hard to make sure there was opportunities for Courtney to understand how valuable he was to our community. He's done a lot of good things and some really cool work.



All that serves as a reminder of why we do what we do and the things that we -- the core of our mission, honoring and deepening the mission we share with our state and our fans, taking care of our young people, absolutely core to who we are. Graduating young people: really important. Competing at a high level: incredibly important. And doing it all with honor, representing the state with the way it deserves to be represented, and we want to make sure we do that with class and with honor.



It's easy to get distracted and focus on things that aren't important, and we'll tell you, we don't let that happen inside the walls of our offices. We don't. We're going to focus on things that are important to who we are. We are going to continue to do that and that's what we will be.



With that, we've got a lot going on. Just a ton going on. You'll hear some things going on in the upper deck of the stadium. New bleacher backs going on as we try to finish that project out as we go. There will be a couple sections. We've added four more sections of bleacher backs to the stadium this year.



And we've got the baseball stadium going up. You'll go by the baseball construction. It's impressive. We hope to be in that stadium, probably mid, late September in total. We may move in bits and pieces with coaches, and then the team and then actually being on the field probably mid-September-ish.



So we are hopeful of that as we continue to lean on Russ (Pear) a little bit, and I'll come back to that in a second. The new video board, we announced that a week ago, I think. The video board will be added to Memorial Coliseum as we continue to look at ways we get Memorial Coliseum sort of renovated and walk through that process. We've had the feasibility study, which has been out there, and the video board will probably be ready mid-October. We are hopeful that will be the date when it’s ready.



We have to do some auxiliary things in the meantime with our volleyball team as we get in there with the fall competitions. Coaches are excited about it. It's a massive amount of scoreboard. We think it will be really a dynamic piece as we begin that process. The old scoreboard has been in there for, I think, 14 or 15 years. We are sort of out of parts. So it was time to get that fixed and replace it, and so will be another project that we have on the books and that will hopefully be ready mid-October.



All that will lead me to say -- and we will give him due when it comes around -- but Russ Pear is also retiring – at the close of the baseball project, I told him. So he gets to stay until he completes that project, or he will stay, I hope, until he completes the baseball project and we get in that thing.



Russ has been an unbelievable, again, servant to this university for almost 40 years. Maybe 40, I'm not sure, but has been all over this campus and is well respected and done a remarkable job with our physical plan, and we are so appreciative of what he has done and want to wish him well, and I do that publicly. We'll do that privately and we'll honor him the right way as we thank him for all he's done for the University of Kentucky.



We have a capital campaign we'll be launching as part of the university's capital campaign in September, which will be vital to us laying a solid foundation in the future as we look to the things still to do that we have out there; and we have things that will always pop up and we'll cycle around and continue to work our way through maintenance and operations and continuing to renovate and make sure we are updating and stay current with what's going on and the needs of our student-athletes as we continue to grow our program. So really, really important.



And of course, all that gets us to the spot where it's football season, and that's why you're here today, and I'm going to let you get to that here in a few minutes.



I'll close by saying how thankful Connie (Barnhart) and I are to be at the University of Kentucky. We love this place. This is year 17 for us. It's our home. We love the Southeastern Conference and the University of Kentucky, and it's a great place to be, and it's an honor to work with our president, Dr. (Eli) Capilouto and our commissioner, Greg Sankey.



Greg is a dear friend. He and I have been at this thing a long time together. He's been in a league almost about as long as I've been the AD here at Kentucky. I've been in the league a lot longer than him in total but he's a great friend, and I enjoy working side by side with him as we do things within the conference.



I'll stop there and if you have questions, I'll take those, and if not, I'll let you get to Coach Stoops because I know that's who you came to see.



Q. For you, what would success be for the football team this year?

MITCH BARNHART: That's the annual question.



You know, I think that, always talk about improvement. We've continued to make strides. So when I was talking to someone the other day, they said, ‘I remember when’ – I look at our team and always think, gosh, we're undersized and we're smaller than most SEC teams, and that same person said, ‘Boy, I came to through the football facility the other day and we're big. We're a big group of guys. We've got some big-time players and a big group.’ And so -- (phone ringing) who is that? No, just joking.



We have a big group of guys that we look like an SEC football team. Our front lines on both sides of the ball are physical. They look physically big, like we belong in there and I don't know that we've always had that kind of depth, so I'm hopeful that will help us as we sustain. You always sustain some injuries in this league. That's part of it.



But we want to take a step. We've been to two Bowl games in a row. We'd like to get to that third Bowl game and we'd like to win one of those and make some progress in that. It's important. That's what all of our folks want to see, and we understand that. There's no one that -- that doesn't slip up on anybody.



So to take a step in the SEC standings, to take a step in the postseason, all of those things are important, and we understand that.



But I look at our team and I look at the talent, talking to some of our coaches and talking to some people that follow our team from a professional -- from the professional scouts that follow it – they say this is as good a group of students as we've had on our campus in a long time.



I know these kids have worked awfully hard. We have watched them all summer. They look great. They have put in a lot of hard work and I think they are ready to go. Schedule is always hard that. Doesn't change. We're in the Southeastern Conference. That will not change.



So we'll load up and get going and see what happens.



Q. Good for the state championship to come over here -- a great success.

MITCH BARNHART: I appreciate it. We enjoyed hosting it. We've enjoyed hosting the state championships on our campus. We think that's an important part of who we are. Our connection to young people that are wanting to play games, we want to give them a place that they can dream to play in one day.



So whether that's -- we've hosted, I think, you look -- I don't know the number. We host everything from tennis and track and field to football. We've obviously got the Sweet 16 here in town.



I think that's important for a couple reasons for the University of Kentucky to showcase the incredible campus that we have got. We have an incredible campus now. If you have not been to the student center, remarkable, remarkable student center. To be able to walk through that and see the changes that have occurred on our campus, whether it's the dorm life, the facilities we have got on our campus, it's good for the city of Lexington.



We bring people to the city and we have an opportunity to showcase Lexington, and for people to come and spend some time in our city is really, really important.



But to make it a destination place for one people to want to come play college sports; if they are capable of playing the Southeastern Conference, we want them to understand what it looks like to play in our facility.



So we are excited and glad we get to do it and looking forward to doing it again.



Q. Not only are you the longest-serving SEC AD, but you're the chair. From the perspective of that position, how do you think the current Kentucky program stacks up to the others in the league, especially in regard to fan support from the administration?

MITCH BARNHART: Yeah, I think our support is fine, in terms of the things that we do to support football, I think the people always -- they had questions, were we committed, and I think we answered those questions a few years back with the renovation of the stadium and the addition to the football complex and the way we've supported it in terms of staffing. I think we're in a good spot.



We are an SEC school that looks like an SEC school and we have got SEC students in our program. I think that you've still got to go win on the field, and that's part of it. I was telling our -- I've talked to our teams, all of our teams, not just football. It's a tough league and you've got to understand that when you get in it, it's not one of those things you get to take a day off and you can't give a day away. Coach Ming (Mingione) talks about that all the time: You cannot give a day away.



I talk – and our folks have used that a little bit – you just don't give a day away. I don't think my tenure as an AD has a whole lot of impact of what we do from a football perspective other than to say I've been around it long enough to know that I think we're the best conference in America competitively top to bottom. It is a really, really hard place to play, but that also makes it a real honor to play in the league, and the friendships in the league are great. I have great friendships from an athletic director's perspective. I respect the guys in the league. We have a good fellowship and also great competitiveness between us, and so I look forward to those days and we shake hands beforehand and we shake hands afterwards, and I think that's the way it should be.



I think that's the beauty of this league.



Q. As the sports gambling legislation starts to come online state to state, how much does that change life for you and how much concern do you have just on the big picture?

MITCH BARNHART: I think that there's been gambling on sports for a long time to be real honest with you, legal and illegal.



This changes the game. I think that there's concern, to be honest with you, and I think patience, moving cautiously into this area, has a lot of merit. There's going to be a lot of conversations nationally about, we must do these things to ensure. I think some of those things we've been doing on our own.



I think there will be some national governance in some way, whether that comes from the NCAA or whether that comes from states or federal, there will be something that happens that gets, hopefully, some boundaries to all of that.



To say there isn't concern, I think, would be the wrong thing to say. I think we need to be really smart and understand that this -- it puts pressures in some unique areas, and so, you know, you talk about conversations about player availability and you talk about injury reports and everything like that,there's all sorts of issues adjacent to that that, I think, need real, real conversation.



And to rush in and say that we're ready to take those on by Aug. 31, I'm not sure is the right thing. I think you might be making some mistakes, and then having to go back and correct.



Once the genie is out of the bottle, it's really hard to get it back in. So let's make sure what we do, we do it with real intelligence and real pause, if you will. There's not 50 states legalizing gambling right now and there's not -- obviously there's some changes that have occurred. It's now different. But I think we need to be really cautious and not race to a new spot without real thought.



Q. Nationally, college football attendance has declined over the last few years. Just from a national perspective, how do you get that turned around?

MITCH BARNHART: Yeah, I think clearly there's some concerns. There's programs that have incredible success that are down in season tickets.



There's two pieces to that. There's discretionary time and discretionary dollars for all fans in what they do, and the other is the way people by tickets in today's world.



With the way to buy available tickets on secondary markets, people are making the decision to not have a season ticket and just say, I'll just go ahead buy what's available from someone else who is not going and catch it on a secondary market.



Well, that changes, obviously, the stable finances for programs that count on season tickets and that stability. Doesn't mean you can't tell the ticket, but it has to mean that you are selling it differently.



So everyone is, I won't say, freaking out, but they go, ‘Oh, my gosh, season ticket numbers are down!’ They are sort of stagnant and down a lot of places and that's not usual.



Again, there's programs that have had incredible success that are seeing numbers drop because the ticket-buying mechanism for a lot of folks is different.



Having said that, the game of football, we're broadcasting it in a lot of ways. You can catch games on TV. So we have to give fans a reason to want to come to the game, whether it's an experience, a tailgate experience before the game where they can fellowship with their friends, where they get in there and there's a competitive, enjoyable environment, where there's music, there's good play on the field and at the end of the day, there's a safe way to get home; all those things are important.



So if you're asking people to invest six, seven hours of the day, you've got to make sure that you do it right.



We also have to pay attention to the length of the game. The length of the game, what we are finding is people want to keep it in that three-hour timeframe. If we can keep it in that timeframe – the games can drift a little bit long (with) some of the ways we play the game.



Those games are getting into -- some of the games are three and a half, four hours. That's too long. We have to find a way to make sure the game stays within a certain timeframe, and we know that fans want that. We get that in response.



If you look at some of the popular sports that are out there in terms of television and what people are watching, it is length of game. It matters. Softball, I use softball as an example. It's one of the fastest-growing sports on television. Why? Because the game is two hours and you can almost book it. You can book it; it's under two hours.



So sometimes those baseball games can go three, three and a half, four hours and people are turn it off around two. We know the watching span or attention span, we have to understand that. We have to pay attention to all the things in the fan experience and make sure we are understanding the discretionary time and dollars of our fan base is changing.



At the end of the day, you have to provide a really good product on the field but at the end of the day, you also have to be cognizant of those other pieces.



