UofL football star Jaylen Smith undergoes emergency surgery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville football wide reciver Jaylen Smith underwent an emergency appendectomy procedure on Friday morning.

The announcement was made by UofL Athletics on Friday afternoon.

“We were fortunate to catch this early and anticipate a full recovery,” Head Athletic Trainer Matt Summers said. “Jaylen is doing well and we look forward to him returning to the practice field as soon as possible.”

Smith started all 10 games last season.

The Cardinals took to the practice field for the first time this season on Friday afternoon.

UofL Athletics has not released a timeline for Smith's recovery and how the surgery will affect his season.

