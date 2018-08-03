Thomas, Fleetwood, Poulter share lead at Firestone

(AP Photo/David Dermer). Justin Thomas watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Akron, Ohio.

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Another day of soft conditions at Firestone wasn't enough for Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy or anyone else to catch a trio of leaders going into the weekend at the Bridgestone Invitational.

PGA champion Justin Thomas (64) and the English duo of Tommy Fleetwood (63) and Ian Poulter (67) set the pace to share the lead at 11-under 129, with no indication Firestone is going to get much tougher.

McIlroy hit a tee shot from the 17th tee that landed closer to the 16th fairway. He hit into a bunker and holed out for the start of a birdie-birdie finish and a 67 that left him three behind.

Woods stuffed a tee shot to 2 feet on the 12th hole to get within four shots, and then played the last six holes in 1 over for a 68. He was five behind.

