Reunion of vintage cars makes annual return to Louisville

Many attend the show annually and have made lifelong friends. (Photo source: Kaitlin Rust, WAVE 3 News)

Over 11,000 vintage cars are on hand for the 49th Annual Street Rod Nationals. (Photo source: Kaitlin Rust, WAVe 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The largest gathering of street rods is back in town, bringing with it tens of thousands of spectators and even more cars.

Over 11,000 vintage cars gathered for the first day of the 49th Annual Street Rod Nationals at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

"I enjoy the show and I enjoy the people," said Joe Payne, an annual participant.

Each year for more than 15 years, Payne has been coming from Detroit, but it's for more than just the cars. Payne said he's made lifelong friends at the show over the years.

One of those friends, Doug Horne, makes the trek every year from Missippi. Horne said you'll never see him in the same car twice.

The massive event also includes indoor street rod vendors and seminars as well as games and live performances.

The 49th Annual Street Rod Nationals ends Sunday, August 5. Click on the highlighted link in this story for more information on the event.

